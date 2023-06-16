The Time Is Right To Purchase Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL)

During the last session, Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)’s traded shares were 2.77 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.45, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.15% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the PL share is $7.51, that puts it down -117.68 from that peak though still a striking 4.64% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.29. The company’s market capitalization is $1.37B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.7 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.29 million shares over the past three months.

Planet Labs PBC (PL) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. PL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.08.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) trade information

Planet Labs PBC (PL) registered a -1.15% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.15% in intraday trading to $3.45 this Thursday, 06/15/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -29.59%, and it has moved by -14.60% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -33.01%. The short interest in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) is 8.43 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.88 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.41, which implies an increase of 46.18% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $8.00 respectively. As a result, PL is trading at a discount of -131.88% off the target high and -44.93% off the low.

Planet Labs PBC (PL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Planet Labs PBC has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Planet Labs PBC (PL) shares have gone down -34.29% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 13.11% against 18.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 46.70% this quarter and then jump 46.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 20.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $54.14 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $58.02 million by the end of Oct 2023.

While earnings are projected to return -9.10% in 2023, the next five years will return 30.00% per annum.

PL Dividends

Planet Labs PBC is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)’s Major holders

Planet Labs PBC insiders own 3.14% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 56.28%, with the float percentage being 58.10%. Alphabet Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 244 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 31.94 million shares (or 12.53% of all shares), a total value of $125.53 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 17.77 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 6.97% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $69.85 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Planet Labs PBC (PL) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 5.71 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.25 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $24.82 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.81 million, or about 1.89% of the stock, which is worth about $20.92 million.