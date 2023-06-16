The Future Belongs To Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) For Risk-Tolerant Investors

During the last session, Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)’s traded shares were 1.03 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.75. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.86, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.73% or $0.4. The 52-week high for the CMTL share is $16.87, that puts it down -90.41 from that peak though still a striking 5.3% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.39. The company’s market capitalization is $297.87M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.57 million shares, and the average trade volume was 181.51K shares over the past three months.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. CMTL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.17.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) trade information

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) registered a 4.73% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.73% in intraday trading to $8.86 this Thursday, 06/15/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -21.73%, and it has moved by -20.32% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -2.85%. The short interest in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) is 0.39 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.19 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.70, which implies an increase of 46.95% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.00 and $22.00 respectively. As a result, CMTL is trading at a discount of -148.31% off the target high and -24.15% off the low.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) shares have gone down -32.21% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 530.77% against -4.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 165.40% this quarter and then drop -31.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 11.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $140.2 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $136.22 million by the end of Oct 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -34.60%. While earnings are projected to return 42.90% in 2023, the next five years will return 17.00% per annum.

CMTL Dividends

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on June 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is 0.40, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.51 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)’s Major holders

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. insiders own 4.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 77.25%, with the float percentage being 80.74%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 199 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 4.36 million shares (or 15.65% of all shares), a total value of $38.67 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.85 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 6.63% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $16.38 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 2.08 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.47 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $18.45 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.85 million, or about 3.04% of the stock, which is worth about $7.5 million.