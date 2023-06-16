The Current Price For New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB): And Is It Worth Investing In?

During the recent session, New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)’s traded shares were 3.37 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.06. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $10.72, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.10% or -$0.23. The 52-week high for the NYCB share is $11.21, that puts it down -4.57 from that peak though still a striking 45.8% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.81. The company’s market capitalization is $7.83B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 10.29 million shares, and the average trade volume was 17.07 million shares over the past three months.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. NYCB has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.31.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) trade information

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) registered a -2.10% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.10% in intraday trading to $10.72 this Thursday, 06/15/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.10%, and it has moved by -4.29% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 17.93%. The short interest in New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) is 41.64 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.77 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.05, which implies an increase of 11.04% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $14.00 respectively. As a result, NYCB is trading at a discount of -30.6% off the target high and 6.72% off the low.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that New York Community Bancorp Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) shares have gone up 21.13% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 0.81% against -14.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -11.40% this quarter and then jump 6.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 109.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $779.6 million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $782.9 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $359 million and $340.77 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 117.20% and then jump by 129.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 9.10%. While earnings are projected to return 5.10% in 2023, the next five years will return -0.30% per annum.

NYCB Dividends

New York Community Bancorp Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 25 and July 31. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for New York Community Bancorp Inc. is 0.68, with the dividend yield indicating at 6.21 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)’s Major holders

New York Community Bancorp Inc. insiders own 1.25% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 57.07%, with the float percentage being 57.80%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 621 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 83.53 million shares (or 11.57% of all shares), a total value of $755.09 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 67.19 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.30% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $607.39 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF owns about 21.19 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.93 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $188.12 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 19.53 million, or about 2.70% of the stock, which is worth about $167.99 million.