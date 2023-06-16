Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS): With The Stock Up 42.26 Percent From Its Lows On Thursday, What Is In Store For The Company In The Future?

During the recent session, Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS)’s traded shares were 0.52 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.65, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.71% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the TLS share is $12.51, that puts it down -372.08 from that peak though still a striking 42.26% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.53. The company’s market capitalization is $177.61M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.68 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.01 million shares over the past three months.

Telos Corporation (TLS) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. TLS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.11.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS) trade information

Telos Corporation (TLS) registered a 3.71% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.71% in intraday trading to $2.65 this Thursday, 06/15/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.51%, and it has moved by 0.95% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -68.05%. The short interest in Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS) is 2.01 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.76 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.90, which implies an increase of 8.62% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, TLS is trading at a discount of -88.68% off the target high and 24.53% off the low.

Telos Corporation (TLS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Telos Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Telos Corporation (TLS) shares have gone down -45.59% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -336.84% against 9.20. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 59.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $76.02 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $101.93 million by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -43.10%. While earnings are projected to return -21.70% in 2023.

TLS Dividends

Telos Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 07 and August 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS)’s Major holders

Telos Corporation insiders own 25.28% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 58.38%, with the float percentage being 78.13%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 187 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 4.08 million shares (or 5.87% of all shares), a total value of $10.31 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.0 million shares, is of Masters Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 4.32% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $7.59 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Telos Corporation (TLS) shares are Global X Fds-Global X Cybersecurity ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2023 indicates that Global X Fds-Global X Cybersecurity ETF owns about 1.9 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.71 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.8 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.35 million, or about 1.93% of the stock, which is worth about $6.88 million.