Telefonica S.A. (NYSE: TEF) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the recent session, Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF)’s traded shares were 2.82 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.64. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.91, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.88% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the TEF share is $5.15, that puts it down -31.71 from that peak though still a striking 20.72% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.10. The company’s market capitalization is $22.87B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.97 million shares, and the average trade volume was 901.41K shares over the past three months.

Telefonica S.A. (TEF) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. TEF has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 24 analysts who have looked at this stock. 10 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) trade information

Telefonica S.A. (TEF) registered a -1.88% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.88% in intraday trading to $3.91 this Thursday, 06/15/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.89%, and it has moved by -7.88% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -16.70%. The short interest in Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) is 2.79 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.89 day(s) to cover.

Telefonica S.A. (TEF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Telefonica S.A. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Telefonica S.A. (TEF) shares have gone up 13.15% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 0.00% against 6.00. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -5.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $11.81 billion as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $10.77 billion by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -8.80%. While earnings are projected to return -77.20% in 2023, the next five years will return 20.20% per annum.

TEF Dividends

Telefonica S.A. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Telefonica S.A. is 0.33, with the dividend yield indicating at 8.15 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF)’s Major holders

Telefonica S.A. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.24%, with the float percentage being 1.24%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 246 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 20.07 million shares (or 0.35% of all shares), a total value of $78.5 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.59 million shares, is of Bank of America Corporation’s that is approximately 0.17% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $37.53 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Telefonica S.A. (TEF) shares are iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and iShares MSCI Eafe ETF. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF owns about 27.74 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.48 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $108.5 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 16.3 million, or about 0.28% of the stock, which is worth about $63.75 million.