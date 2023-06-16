Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) Could Post A 84.26% Or More Growth

During the recent session, Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)’s traded shares were 9.49 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.67. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.85, reflecting an intraday gain of 15.07% or $0.11. The 52-week high for the SURF share is $2.15, that puts it down -152.94 from that peak though still a striking 34.12% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.56. The company’s market capitalization is $45.36M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.19 million shares, and the average trade volume was 203.47K shares over the past three months.

Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. SURF has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.34.

Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) trade information

Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) registered a 15.07% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 15.07% in intraday trading to $0.85 this Thursday, 06/15/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.58%, and it has moved by 33.46% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -44.35%. The short interest in Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) is 0.91 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.97 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.40, which implies an increase of 84.26% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, SURF is trading at a discount of -605.88% off the target high and -252.94% off the low.

Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Surface Oncology Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) shares have gone up 2.48% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -20.18% against 17.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 26.10% this quarter and then jump 15.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -87.50% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 7.90%. While earnings are projected to return 35.70% in 2023.

SURF Dividends

Surface Oncology Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 01 and August 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)’s Major holders

Surface Oncology Inc. insiders own 0.59% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 50.11%, with the float percentage being 50.41%. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 101 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 5.5 million shares (or 9.05% of all shares), a total value of $4.61 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.08 million shares, is of EcoR1 Capital, LLC’s that is approximately 5.08% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $2.58 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2023 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF owns about 5.49 million shares. This amounts to just over 9.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.6 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.71 million, or about 2.81% of the stock, which is worth about $1.43 million.