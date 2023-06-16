Sonic Foundry Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFO) Is Worth Evaluating At $1.37

During the last session, Sonic Foundry Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFO)’s traded shares were 42.73 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.23. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.37, reflecting an intraday gain of 25.69% or $0.28. The 52-week high for the SOFO share is $2.09, that puts it down -52.55 from that peak though still a striking 44.53% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.76. The company’s market capitalization is $17.93M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.35 million shares, and the average trade volume was 190.46K shares over the past three months.

Sonic Foundry Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFO) trade information

Sonic Foundry Inc. (SOFO) registered a 25.69% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 25.69% in intraday trading to $1.37 this Thursday, 06/15/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 57.20%, and it has moved by 69.07% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -26.34%. The short interest in Sonic Foundry Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFO) is 30660.0 shares and it means that shorts have 7.84 day(s) to cover.

Sonic Foundry Inc. (SOFO) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -7.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $7 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $8 million by the end of Sep 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 9.40%. While earnings are projected to return -301.10% in 2023, the next five years will return 25.00% per annum.

SOFO Dividends

Sonic Foundry Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 09 and August 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sonic Foundry Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFO)’s Major holders

Sonic Foundry Inc. insiders own 58.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.85%, with the float percentage being 13.93%. Roumell Asset Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 13 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.41 million shares (or 3.35% of all shares), a total value of $0.56 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.12 million shares, is of Wealthtrust Axiom, LLC’s that is approximately 1.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.17 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sonic Foundry Inc. (SOFO) shares are Starboard Investment Tr-Roumell Opportunistic Value Fd and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Starboard Investment Tr-Roumell Opportunistic Value Fd owns about 0.41 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.46 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.56 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6516.0, or about 0.07% of the stock, which is worth about $8926.0.