SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE: S): Is It Possible To Be Up 14.12% YTD And Still Lose Money

During the last session, SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S)’s traded shares were 8.23 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $16.65, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.42% or $0.55. The 52-week high for the S share is $30.00, that puts it down -80.18 from that peak though still a striking 25.35% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.43. The company’s market capitalization is $4.99B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 17.67 million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.39 million shares over the past three months.

SentinelOne Inc. (S) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. S has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 30 analysts who have looked at this stock. 15 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.14.

SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S) trade information

SentinelOne Inc. (S) registered a 3.42% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.42% in intraday trading to $16.65 this Thursday, 06/15/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.60%, and it has moved by -8.31% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -23.62%. The short interest in SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S) is 16.15 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.58 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $17.12, which implies an increase of 2.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $25.00 respectively. As a result, S is trading at a discount of -50.15% off the target high and 27.93% off the low.

SentinelOne Inc. (S) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that SentinelOne Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. SentinelOne Inc. (S) shares have gone up 6.53% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 37.14% against 9.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 30.00% this quarter and then jump 43.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 40.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $140.98 million as predicted by 26 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 25 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $154.16 million by the end of Oct 2023.

While earnings are projected to return -31.70% in 2023, the next five years will return 40.20% per annum.

S Dividends

SentinelOne Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S)’s Major holders

SentinelOne Inc. insiders own 1.18% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 63.57%, with the float percentage being 64.33%. Insight Holdings Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 368 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 34.65 million shares (or 14.53% of all shares), a total value of $566.81 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 19.68 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.25% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $321.94 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SentinelOne Inc. (S) shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund owns about 8.55 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.64 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $124.68 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.03 million, or about 2.99% of the stock, which is worth about $102.53 million.