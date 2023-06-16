Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE: ASAI) Is Likely To Grow By 21.3% Or More

During the last session, Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI)’s traded shares were 2.63 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.74, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.66% or $0.52. The 52-week high for the ASAI share is $20.98, that puts it down -42.33 from that peak though still a striking 29.17% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.44. The company’s market capitalization is $3.90B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.62 million shares, and the average trade volume was 841.98K shares over the past three months.

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (ASAI) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. ASAI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) trade information

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (ASAI) registered a 3.66% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.66% in intraday trading to $14.74 this Thursday, 06/15/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 15.25%, and it has moved by 29.75% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 5.19%. The short interest in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) is 1.47 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.15 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $18.73, which implies an increase of 21.3% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13.56 and $25.82 respectively. As a result, ASAI is trading at a discount of -75.17% off the target high and 8.01% off the low.

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (ASAI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (ASAI) shares have gone down -16.65% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -11.49% against 2.00. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 41.70% compared to the previous financial year.

While earnings are projected to return -24.40% in 2023, the next five years will return 4.07% per annum.

ASAI Dividends

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Sendas Distribuidora S.A. is 0.21, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.40 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI)’s Major holders

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.49%, with the float percentage being 4.49%. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 93 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 6.42 million shares (or 2.38% of all shares), a total value of $94.7 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.97 million shares, is of Orbis Allan Gray Ltd’s that is approximately 1.47% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $58.5 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (ASAI) shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. Data provided on Jan 30, 2023 indicates that Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx owns about 0.4 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.15 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.92 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.37 million, or about 0.14% of the stock, which is worth about $5.48 million.