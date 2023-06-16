Rockwell Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: RMTI): Is It Possible To Be Up 355.13% YTD And Still Lose Money

During the recent session, Rockwell Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI)’s traded shares were 0.62 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.24. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.62, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.93% or $0.34. The 52-week high for the RMTI share is $4.93, that puts it down -6.71 from that peak though still a striking 81.82% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.84. The company’s market capitalization is $58.98M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.89 million shares, and the average trade volume was 280.20K shares over the past three months.

Rockwell Medical Inc. (RMTI) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. RMTI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.12.

Rockwell Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) trade information

Rockwell Medical Inc. (RMTI) registered a 7.93% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.93% in intraday trading to $4.62 this Thursday, 06/15/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.53%, and it has moved by 99.12% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 249.97%. The short interest in Rockwell Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) is 38920.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.24 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.50, which implies an increase of 38.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $9.00 respectively. As a result, RMTI is trading at a discount of -94.81% off the target high and -29.87% off the low.

Rockwell Medical Inc. (RMTI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Rockwell Medical Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Rockwell Medical Inc. (RMTI) shares have gone up 348.50% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 74.60% against 17.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 78.60% this quarter and then jump 70.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 11.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $19.98 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $20.42 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $18.68 million and $19.37 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 6.90% and then jump by 5.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 2.30%. While earnings are projected to return 14.70% in 2023, the next five years will return 38.00% per annum.

RMTI Dividends

Rockwell Medical Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 14 and August 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Rockwell Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI)’s Major holders

Rockwell Medical Inc. insiders own 5.58% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 22.98%, with the float percentage being 24.34%. Richmond Brothers, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 39 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.46 million shares (or 3.32% of all shares), a total value of $0.83 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.36 million shares, is of Armistice Capital, LLC’s that is approximately 2.65% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.66 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Rockwell Medical Inc. (RMTI) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.12 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.96 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.12 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 98674.0, or about 0.79% of the stock, which is worth about $0.1 million.