Risk-Tolerant Investors Should Take A Chance On Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE: AZRE)

During the recent session, Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)’s traded shares were 0.46 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.65, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.12% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the AZRE share is $14.08, that puts it down -753.33 from that peak though still a striking 6.06% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.55. The company’s market capitalization is $102.66M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.3 million shares, and the average trade volume was 256.02K shares over the past three months.

Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE) received a consensus recommendation of a Sell from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 4.00. AZRE has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) trade information

Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE) registered a 3.12% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.12% in intraday trading to $1.65 this Thursday, 06/15/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -23.61%, and it has moved by -37.02% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -86.84%. The short interest in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) is 0.83 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.88 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.00, which implies an increase of 58.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $4.00 respectively. As a result, AZRE is trading at a discount of -142.42% off the target high and -142.42% off the low.

Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 19.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $69.6 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $78.8 million by the end of Jun 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $58.4 million and $56.56 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 19.20% and then jump by 39.30% in the coming quarter.

AZRE Dividends

Azure Power Global Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between June 20 and June 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)’s Major holders

Azure Power Global Limited insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 91.74%, with the float percentage being 91.74%. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec is the largest shareholder of the company, while 71 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 34.26 million shares (or 70.88% of all shares), a total value of $56.15 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.76 million shares, is of OMERS Administration Corporation’s that is approximately 28.47% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $22.55 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and First Trust Nasdaq (R) Clean Edge (R) Green Energy Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2023 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF owns about 1.65 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.41 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.7 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.36 million, or about 0.74% of the stock, which is worth about $0.59 million.