PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) Stock: Boom Or Bust? What Happens Next?

During the last session, PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT)’s traded shares were 1.42 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.04, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.47% or -$0.12. The 52-week high for the PCT share is $10.95, that puts it down -36.19 from that peak though still a striking 44.78% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.44. The company’s market capitalization is $1.36B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.28 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.97 million shares over the past three months.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. PCT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.14.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) trade information

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) registered a -1.47% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.47% in intraday trading to $8.04 this Thursday, 06/15/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.50%, and it has moved by 22.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 1.77%. The short interest in PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) is 24.27 million shares and it means that shorts have 13.56 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.42, which implies an increase of 35.27% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.00 and $16.00 respectively. As a result, PCT is trading at a discount of -99.0% off the target high and -11.94% off the low.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that PureCycle Technologies Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) shares have gone up 29.68% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 19.30% against 18.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -55.60% this quarter and then jump 52.40% in the quarter after that.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $740k as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $17.41 million by the end of Sep 2023.

While earnings are projected to return 27.80% in 2023.

PCT Dividends

PureCycle Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 09 and August 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT)’s Major holders

PureCycle Technologies Inc. insiders own 24.86% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 60.77%, with the float percentage being 80.88%. Sylebra Capital Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 228 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 29.19 million shares (or 17.84% of all shares), a total value of $204.35 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.52 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 6.43% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $73.63 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.19 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.95 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $21.54 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.74 million, or about 1.67% of the stock, which is worth about $18.51 million.