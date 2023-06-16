OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) Could Post A 79.33% Or More Growth

During the last session, OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN)’s traded shares were 1.1 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.24. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.62, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.39% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the OPGN share is $13.60, that puts it down -2093.55 from that peak though still a striking 11.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.55. The company’s market capitalization is $3.92M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.19 million shares, and the average trade volume was 307.39K shares over the past three months.

OpGen Inc. (OPGN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. OPGN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) trade information

OpGen Inc. (OPGN) registered a 4.39% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.39% in intraday trading to $0.62 this Thursday, 06/15/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.13%, and it has moved by -11.44% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -93.87%. The short interest in OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) is 0.27 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.11 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.00, which implies an increase of 79.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $3.00 respectively. As a result, OPGN is trading at a discount of -383.87% off the target high and -383.87% off the low.

OpGen Inc. (OPGN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that OpGen Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. OpGen Inc. (OPGN) shares have gone down -86.58% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 74.83% against 6.50. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 77.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $900k by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $470k and $967k respectively.

While earnings are projected to return 83.20% in 2023.

OPGN Dividends

OpGen Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 09 and August 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN)’s Major holders

OpGen Inc. insiders own 0.68% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.80%, with the float percentage being 2.82%. FNY Investment Advisers, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 27 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 50892.0 shares (or 0.83% of all shares), a total value of $31553.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 48331.0 shares, is of Virtu Financial LLC’s that is approximately 0.79% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $29965.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of OpGen Inc. (OPGN) shares are Dimensional ETF Tr-Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2023 indicates that Dimensional ETF Tr-Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF owns about 26766.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.49 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $16594.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 22247.0, or about 0.40% of the stock, which is worth about $13793.0.