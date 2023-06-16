Now Is The Time To Buy VNET Group Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET)

During the last session, VNET Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)’s traded shares were 2.1 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.21. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.43, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.08% or $0.07. The 52-week high for the VNET share is $6.83, that puts it down -99.13 from that peak though still a striking 26.24% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.53. The company’s market capitalization is $500.88M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.25 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.80 million shares over the past three months.

VNET Group Inc. (VNET) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. VNET has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

VNET Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) trade information

VNET Group Inc. (VNET) registered a 2.08% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.08% in intraday trading to $3.43 this Thursday, 06/15/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.46%, and it has moved by 14.72% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -38.75%. The short interest in VNET Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) is 5.83 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.47 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $36.57, which implies an increase of 90.62% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20.66 and $57.96 respectively. As a result, VNET is trading at a discount of -1589.8% off the target high and -502.33% off the low.

VNET Group Inc. (VNET) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that VNET Group Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. VNET Group Inc. (VNET) shares have gone down -33.14% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 79.49% against 15.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 83.30% this quarter and then jump 90.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 7.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $262.12 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $274.95 million by the end of Sep 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 5.30%. While earnings are projected to return -261.40% in 2023.

VNET Dividends

VNET Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 28 and September 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

VNET Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)’s Major holders

VNET Group Inc. insiders own 13.33% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 71.57%, with the float percentage being 82.58%. FIL LTD is the largest shareholder of the company, while 151 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 14.28 million shares (or 9.61% of all shares), a total value of $49.0 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.4 million shares, is of Blackstone Inc’s that is approximately 7.00% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $35.68 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of VNET Group Inc. (VNET) shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Fidelity Pacific Basin Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2023 indicates that Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk owns about 1.69 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.14 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.79 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.65 million, or about 1.11% of the stock, which is worth about $5.66 million.