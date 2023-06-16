Now Is A Good Time To Buy Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ: NVEI)

During the recent session, Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI)’s traded shares were 1.75 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $29.34, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.85% or -$0.86. The 52-week high for the NVEI share is $43.81, that puts it down -49.32 from that peak though still a striking 19.19% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $23.71. The company’s market capitalization is $5.72B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.37 million shares, and the average trade volume was 398.43K shares over the past three months.

Nuvei Corporation (NVEI) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. NVEI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.45.

Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) trade information

Nuvei Corporation (NVEI) registered a -2.85% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.85% in intraday trading to $29.34 this Thursday, 06/15/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.34%, and it has moved by -12.60% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -31.29%. The short interest in Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) is 3.21 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.74 day(s) to cover.

Nuvei Corporation (NVEI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Nuvei Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Nuvei Corporation (NVEI) shares have gone up 8.51% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 12.37% against 12.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -11.80% this quarter and then jump 18.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 47.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $305.54 million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $317.19 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $211.29 million and $197.15 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 44.60% and then jump by 60.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 41.80%. While earnings are projected to return -44.60% in 2023, the next five years will return 15.43% per annum.

NVEI Dividends

Nuvei Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 07 and August 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI)’s Major holders

Nuvei Corporation insiders own 0.04% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 63.18%, with the float percentage being 63.20%. Wellington Management Group, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 260 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 6.13 million shares (or 9.79% of all shares), a total value of $177.66 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.77 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 7.62% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $138.15 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nuvei Corporation (NVEI) shares are Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Hartford Mid Cap Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund owns about 3.41 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.45 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $98.7 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.84 million, or about 4.53% of the stock, which is worth about $82.15 million.