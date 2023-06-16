Now Is A Good Time To Buy Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KIND)

During the last session, Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KIND)’s traded shares were 1.2 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.92, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.82% or $0.08. The 52-week high for the KIND share is $4.03, that puts it down -38.01 from that peak though still a striking 37.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.82. The company’s market capitalization is $1.10B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.43 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.04 million shares over the past three months.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KIND) trade information

The stock spiked 2.82% in intraday trading to $2.92 this Thursday, 06/15/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.00%, and it has moved by 29.78% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -3.63%. The short interest in Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KIND) is 4.04 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.39 day(s) to cover.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Nextdoor Holdings Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) shares have gone up 41.75% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 8.33% against 18.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 10.00% this quarter and then jump 22.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $53.51 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $58.06 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $54.54 million and $53.82 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -1.90% and then jump by 7.90% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 44.10% in 2023.

KIND Dividends

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KIND)’s Major holders

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. insiders own 0.88% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 68.21%, with the float percentage being 68.82%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 155 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 10.73 million shares (or 6.74% of all shares), a total value of $23.07 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.86 million shares, is of Capital World Investors’s that is approximately 4.31% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $14.75 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) shares are Smallcap World Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 6.86 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.32 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $14.13 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.22 million, or about 3.91% of the stock, which is worth about $13.37 million.