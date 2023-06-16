Now Is A Good Time To Buy Nerdy Inc. (NYSE: NRDY)

During the last session, Nerdy Inc. (NYSE:NRDY)’s traded shares were 1.54 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.95, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.07% or $0.08. The 52-week high for the NRDY share is $4.44, that puts it down -12.41 from that peak though still a striking 54.43% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.80. The company’s market capitalization is $687.18M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.47 million shares, and the average trade volume was 893.17K shares over the past three months.

Nerdy Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) trade information

Nerdy Inc. (NRDY) registered a 2.07% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.07% in intraday trading to $3.95 this Thursday, 06/15/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 26.60%, and it has moved by 20.43% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 32.55%. The short interest in Nerdy Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) is 4.45 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.08 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Nerdy Inc. (NRDY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Nerdy Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Nerdy Inc. (NRDY) shares have gone up 104.66% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 33.33% against 18.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 71.40% this quarter and then jump 66.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 20.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $46.05 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $40.81 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $42.19 million and $31.75 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 9.20% and then jump by 28.50% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -764.40% in 2023.

NRDY Dividends

Nerdy Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 07 and August 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Nerdy Inc. (NYSE:NRDY)’s Major holders

Nerdy Inc. insiders own 22.34% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 67.41%, with the float percentage being 86.80%. TPG GP A, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 105 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 11.72 million shares (or 11.96% of all shares), a total value of $46.31 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.03 million shares, is of Greenvale Capital, LLP’s that is approximately 8.19% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $31.73 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nerdy Inc. (NRDY) shares are Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2023 indicates that Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund owns about 4.42 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.63 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $17.44 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.55 million, or about 1.63% of the stock, which is worth about $6.14 million.