Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) Received An -79.21% Loss In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the last session, Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)’s traded shares were 4.03 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.26. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.21, reflecting an intraday gain of 33.23% or $1.05. The 52-week high for the RIDE share is $55.95, that puts it down -1228.98 from that peak though still a striking 31.12% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.90. The company’s market capitalization is $67.09M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.83 million shares, and the average trade volume was 440.10K shares over the past three months.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) received a consensus recommendation of an Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.50. RIDE has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$3.79.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) trade information

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) registered a 33.23% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 33.23% in intraday trading to $4.21 this Thursday, 06/15/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 31.56%, and it has moved by -10.53% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -82.78%. The short interest in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) is 2.41 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.1 day(s) to cover.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Lordstown Motors Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) shares have gone down -79.21% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -58.37% against 15.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -33.00% this quarter and then jump 64.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 683.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $190k as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $320k by the end of Sep 2023.

While earnings are projected to return 40.30% in 2023, the next five years will return -13.88% per annum.

RIDE Dividends

Lordstown Motors Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)’s Major holders

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.57 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 0.24% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.37 million.