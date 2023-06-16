JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD)’s Stock Is Up 20.36%, A Prediction For What Could Come Next

During the recent session, JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)’s traded shares were 5.39 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.46. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $39.64, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.80% or -$0.32. The 52-week high for the JD share is $68.29, that puts it down -72.28 from that peak though still a striking 20.36% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $31.57. The company’s market capitalization is $63.68B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 10.77 million shares, and the average trade volume was 11.71 million shares over the past three months.

JD.com Inc. (JD) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. JD has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 51 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 7 suggest Overweight, and 36 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.67.

JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) trade information

JD.com Inc. (JD) registered a -0.80% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.80% in intraday trading to $39.64 this Thursday, 06/15/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.37%, and it has moved by 6.16% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -38.37%. The short interest in JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) is 23.69 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.92 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $395.85, which implies an increase of 89.99% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $197.92 and $681.25 respectively. As a result, JD is trading at a discount of -1618.59% off the target high and -399.29% off the low.

JD.com Inc. (JD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that JD.com Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. JD.com Inc. (JD) shares have gone down -32.32% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 8.17% against 18.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 19.60% this quarter and then drop -6.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 0.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $38.57 billion as predicted by 18 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 15 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $35.34 billion by the end of Sep 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 139.90%. While earnings are projected to return 384.80% in 2023, the next five years will return 23.12% per annum.

JD Dividends

JD.com Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 11 and August 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for JD.com Inc. is 0.62, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.55 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)’s Major holders