Is UTime Limited (NASDAQ: UTME) Still A Loss Stock Despite Being Up 166.67% YTD?

During the last session, UTime Limited (NASDAQ:UTME)’s traded shares were 5.78 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.38, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.42% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the UTME share is $2.58, that puts it down -8.4 from that peak though still a striking 72.69% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.65. The company’s market capitalization is $20.25M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.35 million shares, and the average trade volume was 438.86K shares over the past three months.

UTime Limited (NASDAQ:UTME) trade information

UTime Limited (UTME) registered a 0.42% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.42% in intraday trading to $2.38 this Thursday, 06/15/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.28%, and it has moved by 147.84% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 71.22%. The short interest in UTime Limited (NASDAQ:UTME) is 3060.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -68.90%. While earnings are projected to return -136.50% in 2023.

UTME Dividends

UTime Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

UTime Limited (NASDAQ:UTME)’s Major holders

UTime Limited insiders own 54.64% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.93%, with the float percentage being 2.05%. Citadel Advisors Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 3 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 37760.0 shares (or 0.46% of all shares), a total value of $30774.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 26233.0 shares, is of Millennium Management Llc’s that is approximately 0.32% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $21379.0.