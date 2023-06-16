Is Semrush Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SEMR) Worth What Its Shareholders Think It Is?

During the last session, Semrush Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SEMR)’s traded shares were 1.1 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.53, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.77% or $0.31. The 52-week high for the SEMR share is $15.00, that puts it down -75.85 from that peak though still a striking 16.06% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.16. The company’s market capitalization is $1.21B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.69 million shares, and the average trade volume was 449.39K shares over the past three months.

Semrush Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SEMR) trade information

Semrush Holdings Inc. (SEMR) registered a 3.77% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.77% in intraday trading to $8.53 this Thursday, 06/15/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.34%, and it has moved by 2.52% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -22.24%. The short interest in Semrush Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SEMR) is 1.74 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.81 day(s) to cover.

Semrush Holdings Inc. (SEMR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Semrush Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Semrush Holdings Inc. (SEMR) shares have gone up 0.95% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 105.26% against 18.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 75.00% this quarter and then jump 140.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 20.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $74.41 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $79.07 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $62.61 million and $63.96 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 18.80% and then jump by 23.60% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -824.00% in 2023.

SEMR Dividends

Semrush Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Semrush Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SEMR)’s Major holders

Semrush Holdings Inc. insiders own 49.15% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 28.97%, with the float percentage being 56.97%. Greycroft LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 97 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 10.48 million shares (or 8.86% of all shares), a total value of $105.36 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.4 million shares, is of Cat Rock Capital Management LP’s that is approximately 7.09% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $84.38 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Semrush Holdings Inc. (SEMR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.82 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.69 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.69 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.79 million, or about 0.67% of the stock, which is worth about $6.41 million.