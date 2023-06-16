Is Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: LXEH) Still A Buy After plugging 21.53% Last Week?

During the recent session, Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LXEH)’s traded shares were 0.85 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.89, reflecting an intraday loss of -12.79% or -$0.13. The 52-week high for the LXEH share is $4.93, that puts it down -453.93 from that peak though still a striking 51.69% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.43. The company’s market capitalization is $12.69M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.43 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.09 million shares over the past three months.

Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LXEH) trade information

Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. (LXEH) registered a -12.79% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -12.79% in intraday trading to $0.89 this Thursday, 06/15/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 21.53%, and it has moved by 43.70% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -88.12%. The short interest in Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LXEH) is 0.1 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.04 day(s) to cover.

LXEH Dividends

Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on April 30. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LXEH)’s Major holders

Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.11%, with the float percentage being 0.11%. Jane Street Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 20066.0 shares (or 0.15% of all shares), a total value of $11136.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13890.0 shares, is of Two Sigma Securities, LLC’s that is approximately 0.10% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $7708.0.