Is Clene Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNN) Worth Much? What Should Investors Do?

During the recent session, Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN)’s traded shares were 2.39 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.37. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.96, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.19% or -$0.09. The 52-week high for the CLNN share is $5.13, that puts it down -434.38 from that peak though still a striking 11.46% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.85. The company’s market capitalization is $84.71M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.16 million shares, and the average trade volume was 147.69K shares over the past three months.

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) trade information

Clene Inc. (CLNN) registered a -8.19% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.19% in intraday trading to $0.96 this Thursday, 06/15/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.41%, and it has moved by 4.78% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -63.62%. The short interest in Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) is 1.79 million shares and it means that shorts have 24.18 day(s) to cover.

Clene Inc. (CLNN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Clene Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Clene Inc. (CLNN) shares have gone down -9.91% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 32.88% against 12.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -100.00% this quarter and then jump 29.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -23.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $80k as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $80k by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $35k and $174k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 128.60% and then drop by -54.00% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -190.00% in 2023.

CLNN Dividends

Clene Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 14 and August 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN)’s Major holders

Clene Inc. insiders own 64.20% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.13%, with the float percentage being 11.54%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 45 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 1.12 million shares (or 1.43% of all shares), a total value of $1.27 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.34 million shares, is of Kepos Capital Lp’s that is approximately 0.44% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.34 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Clene Inc. (CLNN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.59 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.76 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.59 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.29 million, or about 0.37% of the stock, which is worth about $0.29 million.