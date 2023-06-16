Is Braze Inc.’s (NASDAQ: BRZE) 24.34% Gain This Week Telling Us Something New?

During the last session, Braze Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)’s traded shares were 1.35 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $42.20, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.43% or $1.79. The 52-week high for the BRZE share is $50.97, that puts it down -20.78 from that peak though still a striking 46.61% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $22.53. The company’s market capitalization is $3.52B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.46 million shares, and the average trade volume was 832.96K shares over the past three months.

Braze Inc. (BRZE) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. BRZE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.14.

Braze Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) trade information

Braze Inc. (BRZE) registered a 4.43% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.43% in intraday trading to $42.20 this Thursday, 06/15/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 24.34%, and it has moved by 41.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 31.67%. The short interest in Braze Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) is 4.05 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.94 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $43.75, which implies an increase of 3.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $35.00 and $50.00 respectively. As a result, BRZE is trading at a discount of -18.48% off the target high and 17.06% off the low.

Braze Inc. (BRZE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Braze Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Braze Inc. (BRZE) shares have gone up 46.02% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 18.75% against 18.60. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 25.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $108.63 million as predicted by 17 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 17 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $114.31 million by the end of Oct 2023.

While earnings are projected to return -78.10% in 2023, the next five years will return 30.00% per annum.

BRZE Dividends

Braze Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Braze Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)’s Major holders

Braze Inc. insiders own 9.90% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 65.82%, with the float percentage being 73.05%. ICONIQ Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 143 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 8.67 million shares (or 13.58% of all shares), a total value of $299.71 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.58 million shares, is of Cadian Capital Management, LP’s that is approximately 8.75% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $193.04 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Braze Inc. (BRZE) shares are AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port owns about 1.23 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.00 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $37.9 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.02 million, or about 1.65% of the stock, which is worth about $27.91 million.