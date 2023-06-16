Is American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) Hit More of the Losses Given A -926.67% Dip From High?

During the recent session, American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB)’s traded shares were 0.51 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.20. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.15, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.24% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the AREB share is $1.54, that puts it down -926.67 from that peak though still a striking 20.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.12. The company’s market capitalization is $2.49M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.69 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.07 million shares over the past three months.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. AREB has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) trade information

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) registered a 4.24% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.24% in intraday trading to $0.15 this Thursday, 06/15/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.07%, and it has moved by -7.30% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -78.37%. The short interest in American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) is 0.38 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.24 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.50, which implies an increase of 90.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.50 and $1.50 respectively. As a result, AREB is trading at a discount of -900.0% off the target high and -900.0% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.85 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s).

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 39.80%. While earnings are projected to return 80.30% in 2023.

AREB Dividends

American Rebel Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB)’s Major holders

American Rebel Holdings Inc. insiders own 4.18% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.73%, with the float percentage being 1.81%. Raymond James & Associates, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 10 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 47823.0 shares (or 0.28% of all shares), a total value of $6795.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 36909.0 shares, is of Virtu Financial LLC’s that is approximately 0.22% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $5244.0.