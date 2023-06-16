IronNet Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) Is Decrease -94.36%, So Here’s What We Can Expect On The Upswing

During the last session, IronNet Inc. (NYSE:IRNT)’s traded shares were 7.23 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.14, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.64% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the IRNT share is $3.06, that puts it down -2085.71 from that peak though still a striking -7.14% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.15. The company’s market capitalization is $16.51M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.52 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.03 million shares over the past three months.

IronNet Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) trade information

IronNet Inc. (IRNT) registered a -2.64% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.64% in intraday trading to $0.14 this Thursday, 06/15/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -20.17%, and it has moved by -47.44% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -94.36%. The short interest in IronNet Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) is 7.65 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.81 day(s) to cover.

IronNet Inc. (IRNT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that IronNet Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. IronNet Inc. (IRNT) shares have gone down -48.68% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 62.62% against 15.80.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $6.4 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6.3 million by the end of Oct 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $6.61 million and $6.99 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -3.10% and then drop by -9.80% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 64.80% in 2023.

IRNT Dividends

IronNet Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

IronNet Inc. (NYSE:IRNT)’s Major holders

IronNet Inc. insiders own 23.70% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 30.77%, with the float percentage being 40.32%. KPCB DGF II Associates, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 88 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 6.0 million shares (or 5.37% of all shares), a total value of $2.11 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.93 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 3.52% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.38 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of IronNet Inc. (IRNT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.89 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.43 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.31 million, or about 1.26% of the stock, which is worth about $0.62 million.