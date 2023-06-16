Investing Now Could Prove Beneficial For Perimeter Solutions SA (NYSE: PRM)

During the last session, Perimeter Solutions SA (NYSE:PRM)’s traded shares were 1.16 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.37, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.08% or $0.25. The 52-week high for the PRM share is $12.40, that puts it down -94.66 from that peak though still a striking 15.86% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.36. The company’s market capitalization is $1.05B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.18 million shares, and the average trade volume was 905.42K shares over the past three months.

Perimeter Solutions SA (PRM) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. PRM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.02.

Perimeter Solutions SA (NYSE:PRM) trade information

Perimeter Solutions SA (PRM) registered a 4.08% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.08% in intraday trading to $6.37 this Thursday, 06/15/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.87%, and it has moved by -3.63% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -41.02%. The short interest in Perimeter Solutions SA (NYSE:PRM) is 7.29 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.1 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.00, which implies an increase of 42.09% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, PRM is trading at a discount of -88.38% off the target high and -56.99% off the low.

Perimeter Solutions SA (PRM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Perimeter Solutions SA has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Perimeter Solutions SA (PRM) shares have gone down -30.46% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 5.88% against 6.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -50.00% this quarter and then drop -13.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 29.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $94.42 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $266.4 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $100.97 million and $176.78 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -6.50% and then jump by 50.70% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 112.50% in 2023.

PRM Dividends

Perimeter Solutions SA is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 04 and August 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Perimeter Solutions SA (NYSE:PRM)’s Major holders

Perimeter Solutions SA insiders own 4.89% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 94.52%, with the float percentage being 99.38%. Windacre Partnership LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 180 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 21.6 million shares (or 13.75% of all shares), a total value of $137.59 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15.84 million shares, is of Select Equity Group, Inc.’s that is approximately 10.09% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $100.92 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Perimeter Solutions SA (PRM) shares are Principal Mid Cap Fund and JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2023 indicates that Principal Mid Cap Fund owns about 8.1 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.11 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $51.62 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.38 million, or about 2.13% of the stock, which is worth about $21.55 million.