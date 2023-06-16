Investing Now Could Prove Beneficial For Alteryx Inc. (NYSE: AYX)

During the last session, Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX)’s traded shares were 1.49 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.50. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $45.78, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.48% or $1.11. The 52-week high for the AYX share is $70.63, that puts it down -54.28 from that peak though still a striking 24.2% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $34.70. The company’s market capitalization is $3.19B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.06 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.78 million shares over the past three months.

Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX) trade information

Alteryx Inc. (AYX) registered a 2.48% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.48% in intraday trading to $45.78 this Thursday, 06/15/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 15.81%, and it has moved by 26.25% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 0.62%. The short interest in Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX) is 3.01 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.35 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $66.57, which implies an increase of 31.23% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $55.00 and $95.00 respectively. As a result, AYX is trading at a discount of -107.51% off the target high and -20.14% off the low.

Alteryx Inc. (AYX) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -45.70% this quarter and then jump 280.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 15.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $182 million as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 14 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $233.04 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $180.62 million and $215.71 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 0.80% and then jump by 8.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 98.39%. While earnings are projected to return -73.80% in 2023, the next five years will return 1.00% per annum.

AYX Dividends

Alteryx Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX)’s Major holders

Alteryx Inc. insiders own 1.58% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 87.90%, with the float percentage being 89.31%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 383 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 5.69 million shares (or 9.09% of all shares), a total value of $334.76 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.48 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $263.57 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Alteryx Inc. (AYX) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 2.8 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.47 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $141.72 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.76 million, or about 2.81% of the stock, which is worth about $89.13 million.