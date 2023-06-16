Investing Now Could Prove Beneficial For ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR)

During the recent session, ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)’s traded shares were 0.5 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.12. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $11.80, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.34% or $0.38. The 52-week high for the ACMR share is $20.24, that puts it down -71.53 from that peak though still a striking 53.73% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.46. The company’s market capitalization is $677.43M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.58 million shares, and the average trade volume was 538.43K shares over the past three months.

ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) trade information

ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) registered a 3.34% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.34% in intraday trading to $11.80 this Thursday, 06/15/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.40%, and it has moved by 18.49% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -18.33%. The short interest in ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) is 2.15 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.5 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ACM Research Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) shares have gone up 23.19% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 9.64% against 11.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -45.50% this quarter and then drop -37.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 39.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $114.96 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $165.84 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $104.39 million and $133.71 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 10.10% and then jump by 24.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 145.60%. While earnings are projected to return 4.00% in 2023, the next five years will return 42.74% per annum.

ACMR Dividends

ACM Research Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 03 and August 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)’s Major holders

ACM Research Inc. insiders own 17.83% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 59.24%, with the float percentage being 72.09%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 192 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 3.23 million shares (or 5.89% of all shares), a total value of $37.77 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.78 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 5.06% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $32.48 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.3 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.37 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $9.99 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.05 million, or about 1.93% of the stock, which is worth about $10.93 million.