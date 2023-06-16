Investing In Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) Does Not Require High Risk Tolerance

During the last session, Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT)’s traded shares were 1.48 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.60. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.34, reflecting an intraday gain of 14.13% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the WATT share is $1.57, that puts it down -361.76 from that peak though still a striking 14.71% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.29. The company’s market capitalization is $31.15M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.54 million shares, and the average trade volume was 328.82K shares over the past three months.

Energous Corporation (WATT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. WATT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.07.

Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) trade information

Energous Corporation (WATT) registered a 14.13% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 14.13% in intraday trading to $0.34 this Thursday, 06/15/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.38%, and it has moved by 12.26% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -64.07%. The short interest in Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) is 2.38 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.58 day(s) to cover.

Energous Corporation (WATT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Energous Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Energous Corporation (WATT) shares have gone down -63.96% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 6.90% against 10.10. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 112.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $220k as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $540k by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $232k and $223k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -5.20% and then jump by 142.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 31.90%. While earnings are projected to return 46.90% in 2023.

WATT Dividends

Energous Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 08 and August 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT)’s Major holders

Energous Corporation insiders own 2.27% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.54%, with the float percentage being 7.71%. Armistice Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 82 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 7.86 million shares (or 8.63% of all shares), a total value of $2.69 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.02 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.32% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.03 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Energous Corporation (WATT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.96 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.15 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.67 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.93 million, or about 1.02% of the stock, which is worth about $0.32 million.