ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) Rose 265.23% In Six Months, Here’s What We Should Expect Now

During the last session, ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)’s traded shares were 8.89 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.90. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $18.70, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.53% or $0.98. The 52-week high for the IMGN share is $18.44, that puts it up 1.39 from that peak though still a striking 83.26% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.13. The company’s market capitalization is $4.39B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.03 million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.02 million shares over the past three months.

ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. IMGN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.15.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) trade information

ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) registered a 5.53% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.53% in intraday trading to $18.70 this Thursday, 06/15/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 18.73%, and it has moved by 36.60% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 478.95%. The short interest in ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) is 17.8 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.4 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.80, which implies a decrease of -11.31% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $22.00 respectively. As a result, IMGN is trading at a discount of -17.65% off the target high and 57.22% off the low.

ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ImmunoGen Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) shares have gone up 265.23% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 38.64% against 14.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 37.50% this quarter and then jump 58.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 89.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $44.57 million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $50.7 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $14.16 million and $12.48 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 214.70% and then jump by 306.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 2.10%. While earnings are projected to return -30.10% in 2023.

IMGN Dividends

ImmunoGen Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 27 and July 31. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)’s Major holders

ImmunoGen Inc. insiders own 0.37% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 90.68%, with the float percentage being 91.01%. RA Capital Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 297 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 21.85 million shares (or 9.67% of all shares), a total value of $408.67 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18.0 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.96% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $336.53 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 11.61 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.14 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $217.16 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.62 million, or about 2.93% of the stock, which is worth about $123.78 million.