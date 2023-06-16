IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BACK) Has Been Falling -86.28% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the recent session, IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK)’s traded shares were 1.24 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.04. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.13, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.17% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the BACK share is $1.11, that puts it down -753.85 from that peak though still a striking 23.08% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.10. The company’s market capitalization is $4.03M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.42 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.63 million shares over the past three months.

IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK) trade information

IMAC Holdings Inc. (BACK) registered a 7.17% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.17% in intraday trading to $0.13 this Thursday, 06/15/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.80%, and it has moved by -17.03% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -86.28%. The short interest in IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK) is 0.42 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.27 day(s) to cover.

IMAC Holdings Inc. (BACK) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 57.10% this quarter and then jump 82.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -52.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.8 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.9 million by the end of Sep 2023.

While earnings are projected to return -38.60% in 2023.

BACK Dividends

IMAC Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between June 16 and June 24. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK)’s Major holders

IMAC Holdings Inc. insiders own 18.26% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 16.06%, with the float percentage being 19.65%. Kestra Advisory Services, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 29 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 1.69 million shares (or 5.12% of all shares), a total value of $0.21 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.04 million shares, is of Nantahala Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 3.15% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.13 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of IMAC Holdings Inc. (BACK) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.51 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.54 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $62490.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.11 million, or about 0.35% of the stock, which is worth about $14020.0.