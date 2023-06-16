If All Goes Well, MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO) Could Shrink By -943.43% Or More

During the last session, MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)’s traded shares were 2.19 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $17.82, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.31% or $0.23. The 52-week high for the MNSO share is $19.49, that puts it down -9.37 from that peak though still a striking 75.03% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.45. The company’s market capitalization is $5.82B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.58 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.30 million shares over the past three months.

MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. MNSO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.18.

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) trade information

MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) registered a 1.31% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.31% in intraday trading to $17.82 this Thursday, 06/15/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.85%, and it has moved by 6.26% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 192.76%. The short interest in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) is 5.76 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.89 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $134.57, which implies an increase of 86.76% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $37.64 and $185.94 respectively. As a result, MNSO is trading at a discount of -943.43% off the target high and -111.22% off the low.

MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that MINISO Group Holding Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) shares have gone up 57.28% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 128.57% against -6.70. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 12.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $430.05 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $460.2 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $322.04 million and $390.46 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 33.50% and then jump by 17.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 75.99%. While earnings are projected to return 140.90% in 2023, the next five years will return 50.01% per annum.

MNSO Dividends

MINISO Group Holding Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for MINISO Group Holding Limited is 1.87, with the dividend yield indicating at 10.51 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)’s Major holders

MINISO Group Holding Limited insiders own 5.04% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 19.82%, with the float percentage being 20.88%. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is the largest shareholder of the company, while 144 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 13.54 million shares (or 4.29% of all shares), a total value of $240.28 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.58 million shares, is of Schroder Investment Management Group’s that is approximately 2.08% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $116.74 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Jan 30, 2023 indicates that Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk owns about 1.18 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.37 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $17.89 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.16 million, or about 0.37% of the stock, which is worth about $17.59 million.