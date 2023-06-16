If All Goes Well, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNB) Could Shrink By -56.79% Or More

During the recent session, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNB)’s traded shares were 2.19 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $11.48, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.25% or -$0.15. The 52-week high for the DNB share is $16.67, that puts it down -45.21 from that peak though still a striking 17.25% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.50. The company’s market capitalization is $5.16B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.57 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.73 million shares over the past three months.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. DNB has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.21.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNB) trade information

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) registered a -1.25% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.25% in intraday trading to $11.48 this Thursday, 06/15/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.28%, and it has moved by 13.38% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -21.76%. The short interest in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNB) is 13.62 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.34 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.71, which implies an increase of 21.96% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.00 and $18.00 respectively. As a result, DNB is trading at a discount of -56.79% off the target high and 4.18% off the low.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) shares have gone down -14.03% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -10.91% against 0.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -16.00% this quarter and then drop -10.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $547.22 million as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $573.57 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $537.3 million and $557.6 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 1.80% and then jump by 2.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -15.00%. While earnings are projected to return 96.80% in 2023, the next five years will return -0.78% per annum.

DNB Dividends

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 02 and August 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. is 0.20, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.72 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNB)’s Major holders

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. insiders own 10.87% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 87.58%, with the float percentage being 98.27%. Cannae Holdings, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 301 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 79.05 million shares (or 17.99% of all shares), a total value of $928.03 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 49.58 million shares, is of Thomas H Lee Partners LP’s that is approximately 11.29% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $582.07 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) shares are Fundamental Investors Inc and Allspring Special Mid Cap Value Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2023 indicates that Fundamental Investors Inc owns about 9.42 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.16 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $110.56 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9.09 million, or about 2.09% of the stock, which is worth about $109.13 million.