Given A -10.23% Drop From High, Can Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) Quickly Recover?

During the recent session, Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)’s traded shares were 1.94 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.71. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $95.82, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.15% or $1.09. The 52-week high for the PM share is $105.62, that puts it down -10.23 from that peak though still a striking 13.54% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $82.85. The company’s market capitalization is $146.37B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.88 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.50 million shares over the past three months.

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) trade information

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) registered a 1.15% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.15% in intraday trading to $95.82 this Thursday, 06/15/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.49%, and it has moved by 2.49% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -2.43%. The short interest in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) is 7.09 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.62 day(s) to cover.

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Philip Morris International Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) shares have gone down -6.48% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 3.68% against 2.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 10.60% this quarter and then jump 26.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 12.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $8.69 billion as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $9.44 billion by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $7.83 billion and $7.31 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 11.00% and then jump by 29.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 3.50%. While earnings are projected to return -0.20% in 2023, the next five years will return 7.46% per annum.

PM Dividends

Philip Morris International Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Philip Morris International Inc. is 5.08, with the dividend yield indicating at 5.36 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)’s Major holders