For Risk-Tolerant Investors, SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) Stands Out As A Strong Investment Choice

During the last session, SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)’s traded shares were 97.03 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.55, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.95% or -$0.19. The 52-week high for the SOFI share is $10.23, that puts it down -7.12 from that peak though still a striking 55.6% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.24. The company’s market capitalization is $8.92B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 85.42 million shares, and the average trade volume was 46.58 million shares over the past three months.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. SOFI has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 18 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company's earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) trade information

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) registered a -1.95% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.95% in intraday trading to $9.55 this Thursday, 06/15/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 17.61%, and it has moved by 100.63% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 61.18%. The short interest in SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) is 110.48 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.92, which implies a decrease of -20.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $14.00 respectively. As a result, SOFI is trading at a discount of -46.6% off the target high and 68.59% off the low.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that SoFi Technologies Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) shares have gone up 115.58% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 57.50% against 18.60.

While earnings are projected to return 59.80% in 2023.

SOFI Dividends

SoFi Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)’s Major holders

SoFi Technologies Inc. insiders own 6.36% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 37.27%, with the float percentage being 39.81%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 613 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 69.57 million shares (or 7.39% of all shares), a total value of $422.28 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 35.82 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 3.81% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $217.43 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 22.47 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.40 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $103.6 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 19.13 million, or about 2.05% of the stock, which is worth about $88.17 million.