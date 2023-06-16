Following Its 52-Week Low, Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI)’S Share Price Rose 53.27% And Its YTD Numbers Fell -25.66%

During the recent session, Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)’s traded shares were 3.74 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.06. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $17.61, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.77% or -$0.69. The 52-week high for the BILI share is $29.46, that puts it down -67.29 from that peak though still a striking 53.27% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.23. The company’s market capitalization is $7.42B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.82 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.17 million shares over the past three months.

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) trade information

Bilibili Inc. (BILI) registered a -3.77% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.77% in intraday trading to $17.61 this Thursday, 06/15/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.31%, and it has moved by -5.17% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -34.66%. The short interest in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) is 20.46 million shares and it means that shorts have 5 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $159.60, which implies an increase of 88.97% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $91.97 and $249.12 respectively. As a result, BILI is trading at a discount of -1314.65% off the target high and -422.26% off the low.

Bilibili Inc. (BILI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Bilibili Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Bilibili Inc. (BILI) shares have gone down -28.39% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 51.43% against 15.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 49.30% this quarter and then jump 65.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $728.91 million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $925.92 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $682.08 million and $852.7 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 6.90% and then jump by 8.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -56.00%. While earnings are projected to return -6.20% in 2023.

BILI Dividends

Bilibili Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between September 06 and September 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)’s Major holders

Bilibili Inc. insiders own 3.23% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 23.05%, with the float percentage being 23.82%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 254 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 12.37 million shares (or 3.78% of all shares), a total value of $290.73 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.27 million shares, is of Yiheng Capital Management, L.P.’s that is approximately 3.45% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $264.85 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Bilibili Inc. (BILI) shares are Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and Artisan Developing World Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund owns about 4.32 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.32 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $83.34 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.24 million, or about 0.99% of the stock, which is worth about $76.69 million.