First Wave BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: FWBI) Could Post A 86.43% Or More Growth

During the last session, First Wave BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI)’s traded shares were 1.46 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.67. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.90, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.57% or $0.15. The 52-week high for the FWBI share is $79.80, that puts it down -4100.0 from that peak though still a striking 41.05% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.12. The company’s market capitalization is $3.89M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 9.64 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.55 million shares over the past three months.

First Wave BioPharma Inc. (FWBI) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. FWBI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

First Wave BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI) trade information

First Wave BioPharma Inc. (FWBI) registered a 8.57% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.57% in intraday trading to $1.90 this Thursday, 06/15/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 35.71%, and it has moved by -28.03% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -96.90%. The short interest in First Wave BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI) is 58260.0 shares and it means that shorts have 1.16 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.00, which implies an increase of 86.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $18.00 respectively. As a result, FWBI is trading at a discount of -847.37% off the target high and -426.32% off the low.

First Wave BioPharma Inc. (FWBI) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 98.10% this quarter and then drop -103.70% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return 80.40% in 2023.

FWBI Dividends

First Wave BioPharma Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

First Wave BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI)’s Major holders

First Wave BioPharma Inc. insiders own 1.75% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.42%, with the float percentage being 4.50%. Armistice Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 19 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 89856.0 shares (or 4.62% of all shares), a total value of $0.17 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13258.0 shares, is of Acadian Asset Management. LLC’s that is approximately 0.68% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $25190.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of First Wave BioPharma Inc. (FWBI) shares are Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund owns about 1127.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2141.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 978.0, or about 0.06% of the stock, which is worth about $1858.0.