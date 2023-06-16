Energy Focus Inc. (NASDAQ: EFOI) Is Likely To Grow By 95.17% Or More

During the recent session, Energy Focus Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI)’s traded shares were 0.46 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.34. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.29, reflecting an intraday loss of -21.53% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the EFOI share is $2.05, that puts it down -606.9 from that peak though still a striking 3.45% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.28. The company’s market capitalization is $7.30M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 44590.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 38.74K shares over the past three months.

Energy Focus Inc. (EFOI) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. EFOI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Energy Focus Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) trade information

Energy Focus Inc. (EFOI) registered a -21.53% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -21.53% in intraday trading to $0.29 this Thursday, 06/15/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -25.63%, and it has moved by -35.22% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -85.27%. The short interest in Energy Focus Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) is 0.16 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.07 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.00, which implies an increase of 95.17% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, EFOI is trading at a discount of -1968.97% off the target high and -1968.97% off the low.

Energy Focus Inc. (EFOI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Energy Focus Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Energy Focus Inc. (EFOI) shares have gone down -32.53% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 79.53% against 9.90. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -39.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.8 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $663k by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.75 million and $2.4 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 38.20% and then drop by -72.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 23.30%. While earnings are projected to return 26.70% in 2023, the next five years will return 35.00% per annum.

EFOI Dividends

Energy Focus Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 09 and August 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Energy Focus Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI)’s Major holders

Energy Focus Inc. insiders own 16.74% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.72%, with the float percentage being 5.66%. International Assets Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 16 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.11 million shares (or 1.20% of all shares), a total value of $31414.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 81557.0 shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 0.92% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $24059.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Energy Focus Inc. (EFOI) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 81557.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.42 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $24059.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 17871.0, or about 0.09% of the stock, which is worth about $5271.0.