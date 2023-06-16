Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE: SOL) Rose 20.1% From Its 52-Week Low, But YTD Numbers Fell -15.27%. Here’s What You Need To Know At This Time

During the last session, Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL)’s traded shares were 1.1 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.02. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.83, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.78% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the SOL share is $7.50, that puts it down -95.82 from that peak though still a striking 20.1% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.06. The company’s market capitalization is $218.20M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.91 million shares, and the average trade volume was 442.44K shares over the past three months.

Emeren Group Ltd (SOL) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. SOL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.03.

Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL) trade information

Emeren Group Ltd (SOL) registered a -0.78% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.78% in intraday trading to $3.83 this Thursday, 06/15/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.22%, and it has moved by 3.23% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -13.54%. The short interest in Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL) is 1.12 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.74 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.13, which implies an increase of 62.19% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.00 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, SOL is trading at a discount of -213.32% off the target high and -134.99% off the low.

Emeren Group Ltd (SOL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Emeren Group Ltd has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Emeren Group Ltd (SOL) shares have gone down -16.56% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 412.50% against 31.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 250.00% this quarter and then jump 1,100.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 94.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $24.02 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $39.1 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.51 million and $8.21 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 583.60% and then jump by 376.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -20.60%. While earnings are projected to return -173.20% in 2023, the next five years will return 15.00% per annum.

SOL Dividends

Emeren Group Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL)’s Major holders

Emeren Group Ltd insiders own 0.08% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 47.15%, with the float percentage being 47.19%. Shah Capital Management is the largest shareholder of the company, while 83 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 16.07 million shares (or 92.01% of all shares), a total value of $71.49 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.22 million shares, is of Invesco Ltd.’s that is approximately 35.63% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $27.69 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Emeren Group Ltd (SOL) shares are Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2023 indicates that Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF owns about 3.32 million shares. This amounts to just over 19.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $14.78 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.51 million, or about 14.35% of the stock, which is worth about $11.15 million.