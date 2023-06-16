During The Past Six Months, GT Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: GTBP) Shares Took An -69.37% Jump. Here Is What We Should Expect

During the recent session, GT Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP)’s traded shares were 2.05 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.94. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.43, reflecting an intraday gain of 22.55% or $0.08. The 52-week high for the GTBP share is $3.29, that puts it down -665.12 from that peak though still a striking 58.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.18. The company’s market capitalization is $13.50M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.79 million shares, and the average trade volume was 282.24K shares over the past three months.

GT Biopharma Inc. (GTBP) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. GTBP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.1.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

GT Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP) trade information

GT Biopharma Inc. (GTBP) registered a 22.55% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 22.55% in intraday trading to $0.43 this Thursday, 06/15/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 22.51%, and it has moved by 51.63% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -85.94%. The short interest in GT Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP) is 0.13 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.51 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.50, which implies an increase of 87.71% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, GTBP is trading at a discount of -1062.79% off the target high and -365.12% off the low.

GT Biopharma Inc. (GTBP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that GT Biopharma Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. GT Biopharma Inc. (GTBP) shares have gone down -69.37% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 46.97% against 12.00.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 66.10%. While earnings are projected to return 68.20% in 2023.

GTBP Dividends

GT Biopharma Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

GT Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP)’s Major holders

GT Biopharma Inc. insiders own 5.98% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 17.28%, with the float percentage being 18.38%. Armistice Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 50 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 2.2 million shares (or 5.88% of all shares), a total value of $1.21 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.13 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.62 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of GT Biopharma Inc. (GTBP) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.8 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.19 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.71 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.28 million, or about 0.75% of the stock, which is worth about $0.24 million.