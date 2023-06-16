During The Past Six Months, Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) Shares Took An -21.04% Jump. Here Is What We Should Expect

During the last session, Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE)’s traded shares were 6.52 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.86. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $17.34, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.91% or $0.49. The 52-week high for the BE share is $31.47, that puts it down -81.49 from that peak though still a striking 28.89% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.33. The company’s market capitalization is $3.63B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.2 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.71 million shares over the past three months.

Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. BE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 20 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.12.

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) trade information

Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) registered a 2.91% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.91% in intraday trading to $17.34 this Thursday, 06/15/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.00%, and it has moved by 32.16% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 10.80%. The short interest in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) is 28.82 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.57 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $26.53, which implies an increase of 34.64% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $17.00 and $35.00 respectively. As a result, BE is trading at a discount of -101.85% off the target high and 1.96% off the low.

Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Bloom Energy Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) shares have gone down -21.04% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 41.46% against -8.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 40.00% this quarter and then jump 95.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 22.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $315.65 million as predicted by 16 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 15 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $382.77 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $243.24 million and $277.2 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 29.80% and then jump by 38.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 9.10%. While earnings are projected to return -71.00% in 2023.

BE Dividends

Bloom Energy Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 07 and August 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE)’s Major holders

Bloom Energy Corporation insiders own 6.49% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 76.55%, with the float percentage being 81.86%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 483 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 21.14 million shares (or 10.96% of all shares), a total value of $366.59 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 20.79 million shares, is of Ameriprise Financial, Inc.’s that is approximately 10.78% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $360.56 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) shares are Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund owns about 10.93 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.74 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $189.52 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.93 million, or about 2.59% of the stock, which is worth about $85.41 million.