Does Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ: WLDS) Still Look Attractive After A -15.71% Selloff Last Week?

During the recent session, Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS)’s traded shares were 0.63 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.77, reflecting an intraday loss of -9.69% or -$0.19. The 52-week high for the WLDS share is $5.85, that puts it down -230.51 from that peak though still a striking 77.97% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.39. The company’s market capitalization is $29.60M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.85 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.08 million shares over the past three months.

Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS) trade information

Wearable Devices Ltd. (WLDS) registered a -9.69% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -9.69% in intraday trading to $1.77 this Thursday, 06/15/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -15.71%, and it has moved by 312.59% in 30 days. The short interest in Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS) is 0.89 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.11 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return -200.30% in 2023.

WLDS Dividends

Wearable Devices Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS)’s Major holders

Wearable Devices Ltd. insiders own 53.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.04%, with the float percentage being 15.08%. Empery Asset Management, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 5 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 0.29 million shares (or 1.90% of all shares), a total value of $0.25 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 52735.0 shares, is of Virtu Financial LLC’s that is approximately 0.35% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $27158.0.