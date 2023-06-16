Does Presto Automation Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PRST) Current Price Make It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST)’s traded shares were 1.01 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.00, reflecting an intraday gain of 11.11% or $0.4. The 52-week high for the PRST share is $10.70, that puts it down -167.5 from that peak though still a striking 69.25% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.23. The company’s market capitalization is $235.96M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.46 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.84 million shares over the past three months.

Presto Automation Inc. (PRST) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. PRST has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST) trade information

Presto Automation Inc. (PRST) registered a 11.11% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.11% in intraday trading to $4.00 this Thursday, 06/15/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.26%, and it has moved by 47.60% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -60.59%. The short interest in Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST) is 0.69 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.84 day(s) to cover.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $6 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $9.6 million by the end of Sep 2023.

While earnings are projected to return -13.10% in 2023.

PRST Dividends

Presto Automation Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST)’s Major holders

Presto Automation Inc. insiders own 37.81% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 32.85%, with the float percentage being 52.83%. Susquehanna International Group, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 23 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 2.45 million shares (or 4.71% of all shares), a total value of $3.87 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.19 million shares, is of Schechter Investment Advisors, LLC’s that is approximately 2.30% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.89 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Presto Automation Inc. (PRST) shares are Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab U.S. Small Cap ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab U.S. Small Cap ETF owns about 55454.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.11 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.12 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 14322.0, or about 0.03% of the stock, which is worth about $30219.0.