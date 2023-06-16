Does Connexa Sports Technologies Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CNXA) Current Price Make It Worth Investing In?

During the recent session, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA)’s traded shares were 0.51 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.19, reflecting an intraday gain of 13.29% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the CNXA share is $1.95, that puts it down -926.32 from that peak though still a striking 26.32% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.14. The company’s market capitalization is $2.25M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.79 million shares, and the average trade volume was 740.70K shares over the past three months.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA) trade information

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) registered a 13.29% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 13.29% in intraday trading to $0.19 this Thursday, 06/15/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.86%, and it has moved by -6.65% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -90.52%. The short interest in Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA) is 0.31 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.54 day(s) to cover.

CNXA Dividends

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA)’s Major holders

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. insiders own 35.10% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.73%, with the float percentage being 13.45%. Armistice Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 9 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 1.02 million shares (or 7.52% of all shares), a total value of $0.15 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 56831.0 shares, is of Virtu Financial LLC’s that is approximately 0.42% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $8553.0.