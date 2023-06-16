Could Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ: RKLB) Regain All Of Its Losses Given A -21.85% Dip From High?

During the last session, Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)’s traded shares were 3.87 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.68, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.18% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the RKLB share is $7.29, that puts it down -28.35 from that peak though still a striking 38.73% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.48. The company’s market capitalization is $2.75B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.08 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.38 million shares over the past three months.

Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) trade information

Rocket Lab USA Inc. (RKLB) registered a -0.18% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.18% in intraday trading to $5.68 this Thursday, 06/15/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.58%, and it has moved by 32.71% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 42.00%. The short interest in Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) is 22.22 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.52 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.94, which implies an increase of 36.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.55 and $14.00 respectively. As a result, RKLB is trading at a discount of -146.48% off the target high and 19.89% off the low.

Rocket Lab USA Inc. (RKLB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Rocket Lab USA Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Rocket Lab USA Inc. (RKLB) shares have gone up 36.21% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -20.69% against 7.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -12.50% this quarter and then drop -14.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 40.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $61.79 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $82.77 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $55.47 million and $60.11 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 11.40% and then jump by 37.70% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -11.90% in 2023.

RKLB Dividends

Rocket Lab USA Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)’s Major holders

Rocket Lab USA Inc. insiders own 18.24% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 55.85%, with the float percentage being 68.32%. VK Services, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 251 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 74.75 million shares (or 15.62% of all shares), a total value of $302.0 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 57.02 million shares, is of Deer Management Co. LLC’s that is approximately 11.91% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $230.37 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Rocket Lab USA Inc. (RKLB) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2023 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF owns about 10.92 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.29 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $44.1 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.07 million, or about 1.69% of the stock, which is worth about $30.43 million.