Could Planet Green Holdings Corp. (AMEX: PLAG) Regain All Of Its Losses Given A -21.85% Dip From High?

During the recent session, Planet Green Holdings Corp. (AMEX:PLAG)’s traded shares were 1.1 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.02. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.94, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.99% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the PLAG share is $1.00, that puts it down -6.38 from that peak though still a striking 54.26% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.43. The company’s market capitalization is $69.49M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 29330.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 10.91K shares over the past three months.

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (AMEX:PLAG) trade information

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (PLAG) registered a -5.99% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.99% in intraday trading to $0.94 this Thursday, 06/15/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 59.34%, and it has moved by 74.09% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 9.23%. The short interest in Planet Green Holdings Corp. (AMEX:PLAG) is 2110.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.22 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $150.00, which implies an increase of 99.37% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $150.00 and $150.00 respectively. As a result, PLAG is trading at a discount of -15857.45% off the target high and -15857.45% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 57.90%. While earnings are projected to return 29.10% in 2023.

PLAG Dividends

Planet Green Holdings Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 10 and August 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (AMEX:PLAG)’s Major holders

Planet Green Holdings Corp. insiders own 49.86% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.17%, with the float percentage being 0.33%. Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 6 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 83000.0 shares (or 0.12% of all shares), a total value of $40794.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15330.0 shares, is of Susquehanna International Group, LLP’s that is approximately 0.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $7534.0.

Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund owns about 83000.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $51460.0 market value.