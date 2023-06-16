COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: COMS) Rose 12.78% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Fall -74.85% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the recent session, COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS)’s traded shares were 1.4 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.05. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.80, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.79% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the COMS share is $32.65, that puts it down -1713.89 from that peak though still a striking 12.78% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.57. The company’s market capitalization is $4.64M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 51060.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 218.94K shares over the past three months.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (COMS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. COMS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) trade information

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (COMS) registered a -2.79% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.79% in intraday trading to $1.80 this Thursday, 06/15/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.16%, and it has moved by -1.19% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -88.25%. The short interest in COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) is 0.14 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.23 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1000.00, which implies an increase of 99.82% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1000.00 and $1000.00 respectively. As a result, COMS is trading at a discount of -55455.56% off the target high and -55455.56% off the low.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (COMS) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 232.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $9 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $12 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.61 million and $4.12 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 149.20% and then jump by 191.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 9.90%. While earnings are projected to return 10.60% in 2023.

COMS Dividends

COMSovereign Holding Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 14 and August 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS)’s Major holders

COMSovereign Holding Corp. insiders own 2.63% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.40%, with the float percentage being 4.51%. Susquehanna International Group, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 28 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 95175.0 shares (or 3.55% of all shares), a total value of $0.17 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 77220.0 shares, is of Gsa Capital Partners Llp’s that is approximately 2.88% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.14 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of COMSovereign Holding Corp. (COMS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 11452.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.43 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $20630.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5575.0, or about 0.21% of the stock, which is worth about $10043.0.