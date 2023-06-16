Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) Continues To Thrive In 2023, As Its Stock Is Up 27.99% Year-To-Date

During the last session, Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)’s traded shares were 2.86 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.43. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $39.55, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.83% or $2.18. The 52-week high for the CSIQ share is $47.69, that puts it down -20.58 from that peak though still a striking 32.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $26.86. The company’s market capitalization is $2.60B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.57 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.15 million shares over the past three months.

Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) registered a 5.83% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.83% in intraday trading to $39.55 this Thursday, 06/15/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.43%, and it has moved by 9.47% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 34.66%. The short interest in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) is 3.94 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.31 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $49.48, which implies an increase of 20.07% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16.43 and $70.00 respectively. As a result, CSIQ is trading at a discount of -76.99% off the target high and 58.46% off the low.

Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Canadian Solar Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) shares have gone up 16.19% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 67.44% against 31.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 38.30% this quarter and then jump 30.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 25.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.47 billion as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.53 billion by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.31 billion and $1.93 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 6.90% and then jump by 30.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.30%. While earnings are projected to return 135.90% in 2023, the next five years will return 12.00% per annum.

CSIQ Dividends

Canadian Solar Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)’s Major holders

Canadian Solar Inc. insiders own 21.29% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 60.21%, with the float percentage being 76.50%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 257 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 4.74 million shares (or 7.24% of all shares), a total value of $188.73 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.92 million shares, is of Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s that is approximately 4.46% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $116.39 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) shares are Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and GMO Climate Change Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2023 indicates that Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF owns about 1.58 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.47 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $62.86 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.84 million, or about 1.32% of the stock, which is worth about $30.21 million.