Can You Get A Quick Recovery From Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW) Given A -7.69% drop From High?

During the last session, Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)’s traded shares were 9.71 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $190.98, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.47% or $9.91. The 52-week high for the SNOW share is $205.66, that puts it down -7.69 from that peak though still a striking 40.44% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $113.75. The company’s market capitalization is $63.58B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.64 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.86 million shares over the past three months.

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. SNOW has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 43 analysts who have looked at this stock. 14 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 4 suggest Overweight, and 23 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.1.

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) trade information

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) registered a 5.47% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.47% in intraday trading to $190.98 this Thursday, 06/15/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.56%, and it has moved by 11.22% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 67.72%. The short interest in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) is 14.4 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.13 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $181.89, which implies a decrease of -5.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $105.00 and $500.00 respectively. As a result, SNOW is trading at a discount of -161.81% off the target high and 45.02% off the low.

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Snowflake Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) shares have gone up 26.83% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 92.00% against 18.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 900.00% this quarter and then jump 45.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 33.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $662.19 million as predicted by 31 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 31 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $715.06 million by the end of Oct 2023.

While earnings are projected to return -10.40% in 2023.

SNOW Dividends

Snowflake Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)’s Major holders

Snowflake Inc. insiders own 9.34% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 66.86%, with the float percentage being 73.75%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,250 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 18.06 million shares (or 5.54% of all shares), a total value of $3.45 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.08 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 4.93% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $3.07 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 8.27 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.54 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.58 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.74 million, or about 1.77% of the stock, which is worth about $1.1 billion.